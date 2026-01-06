Close
Celebrity News

Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

Terry Kennedy was incarcerated in connection to the assault and death of fellow skateboarder, Josiah Kassahun.

Published on January 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event

Terry Kennedy, a former professional skateboarder who worked with the likes of Pharrell Williams and other celebs, was released from prison at the end of last year. Terry Kennedy was convicted of two counts of aggravated battery in a 2021 assault case involving fellow skateboarder Josiah Kassahun.

TMZ Sports, which has been covering the matter intently, reports that Terry Kennedy, 40, was released on New Year’s Eve (December 31) of 2025. Kennedy’s case was heard in a DuPage County court, but it has not been reported which facility held him as an inmate.

Related Stories

Kennedy was sentenced to five years on the battery charges in 2022, avoiding the looming first-degree murder charge. Kassahun died from his injuries sustained in the assault.

Kennedy worked alongside Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club fashion label and skate team, and also hawked products in the skateboarding world. He also competed in events such as the X Games.

Terry Kennedy is still on parole, which is set to end on June 30 of this year.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    New Orleans Pelicans v Atlanta Hawks

    NBA Trade Tracker: Every Official Trade During 2025-26 Season

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 - Arrivals

    “Stranger Things” Star Priah Ferguson On Sisterhood, Style, And Authenticity

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    The Buzz

    Mary J. Blige Is Having A Great Start To The New Year.

    Magic 95.9
    Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls

    Real Hot Girl Sips! Megan Thee Stallion 'Pro-Tina' Snow Slays Dunkin' Ad For Power-Packed Protein Refreshers

    Bossip

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close