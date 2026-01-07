Close
News

L.A. Reid Sexual Assault Trial Begins Next Week

Music executive L.A. Reid was accused of sexually assaulting Drew Dixon, who worked under him as A&R VP, back in 2001.

Published on January 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

L.A. Reid will stand trial next week in a sexual assault lawsuit brought by a former employee who worked under him during the mogul’s time at Arista Records. Drew Dixon claims that L.A. Reid sexually assaulted her in 2001 and essentially tanked her music executive career for denying his advances.

As reported by Page Six, L.A. Reid, 69, was accused of sexual assault by Drew Dixon, who worked under Reid as Vice President of A&R for Arista Records.

Related Stories

Dixon filed a suit against Reid in 2023 by way of the New York Adult Survivors Act, which does away with the statute of limitations to file charges in these instances. The statute made it possible for victims of alleged sexual assault crimes to seek justice, as was seen regarding Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The outlet said via sources close to them that singer John Legend would be called in as a witness. Dixon worked with Legend in her previous role and claims Reid shot down signing the singer and songwriter out of retaliation. Reid has denied any wrongdoing.

Dixon also accused former Def Jam Records honcho Russell Simmons of rape and sued him for defamation after accusing Dixon of lying about the assault in an interview.

The reported date for L.A. Reid’s appearance in New York court is January 12.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

L.A. Reid Sexual Assault Trial Begins Next Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    American Express and PlayLab, Inc. House Party for PLAY by Platinum in Miami, 2023

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 126

    Bossip

    Here’s Who the Ravens Will Face During the 2026 NFL Season

    Magic 95.9
    NFL: MAY 25 Indianapolis Colts OTA

    10 Takeaways From Chris Ballard Season-Ending Presser

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Freelance Celebrity MUA Tays Muse

    Beneath the Brush: Celebrity MUA Tays Muse Found Her Calling During the Pandemic

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close