The X-Men Prepare For War In New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer

Source: Marvel / Marvel

It goes without saying that Avengers: Endgame was quite literally the peak of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film run, as every movie that followed felt lackluster in both content and overall experience.

Knowing what’s a stake with the next two and possibly final Avengers films, the Russo brothers are pulling out all the stops to not only giving day-one Marvel fans all the nostalgic feels, but also something to remember for decades to come. A week after dropping their Avengers: Doomsday trailer featuring Thor in distress, Marvel Studios has released their latest teaser trailer for Doomsday, but this time centered around Fox’s original X-Men cast, including Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and Cyclops (James Marsden).

Opening with Magneto stating that “Death comes for us all,” the trailer unveils a seemingly battle-torn X-Mansion that’s seen better days. As Professor X and Magneto warmly greet each other before playing a game of chess, the trailer cuts to a beaten-down Cyclops in a comic book-accurate costume, taking off his ruby-quartz red visor and letting his laser beam go ham on what seem to be Sentinels roaming around him.

Love News? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This lends credibility to the rumors that Dr. Doom will somehow gain control of the giant mutant hunting robots and declare war on the X-Men at some point in the film. Couple that with the leaked images of Dr. Doom standing over a defeated Council of Kangs (Jonathan Majors), and the Russo brothers may really have something cooking here.

With the trailer closing with “The X-Men Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday,” fans are slowly but surely now counting down the days to Dec. 18, 2026.

We. Can’t. Wait.

While this will lead to more speculation about the rumored fight between the Avengers and X-Men, and ultimately Wolverine vs. the Hulk, at the end of the day, we just want a great movie, as it’s all been downhill ever since Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the trailer to Avengers: Doomsday below and let us know if you’re as hype as we are for the film in the comments section below.

The X-Men Prepare For War In New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com