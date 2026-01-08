‘Live Wire’ Featuring Luhh Dyl

Source: iONE / Live Wire

On the latest episode of Hip-Hop Wired’s Live Wire series, we got to know rising rapper Luhh Dyl.

The Detroit native has been steadily making a name for himself in the Hip-Hop space. During his sit-down with The Morning Hustle’s Lore’l, the two discussed new music, family, and personal growth. Dyl opened up about his latest record, “O Lord Hear My Cry,” which serves as a tribute to his brother, who is currently serving overseas:

“It just happened, it was on my heart, I went to the studio and made it. It be hard because I only grew up with my brothers, and one of them gone. My big brother who I look up to, is gone across the world; a lot of people don’t know that, a lot of people don’t think how it affects the people’s families. Now I see it first hand, I see what people be saying.”

Dyl also shared that his brother loves the song and keeps it on repeat.

While music clearly has his heart, family remains his top priority. The “Gimmie A Sign” rapper mentioned that he even cast his niece in one of his music videos, keeping opportunities close to home. Dyl is also mindful of his responsibility as a role model and positive influence on his supporters, a role he says he embraces wholeheartedly:

“It be shocking me forreal, and they be telling me it [his music] impacts their lives. I just be like dang, I remember a time I used to turn to music whenever I was down or happy. For people to say that to me is crazy.”

Luhh Dyl cited Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, and Rod Wave as artists he leaned on during tough moments, also revealing that his dream collaboration would be with Philadelphia’s own Meek Mill.

Check out the full Live Wire episode featuring Luhh Dyl below:

