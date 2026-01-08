Close
6ix9ine Claims NBA YoungBoy Tried To Tax Him $2 Million For A Feature

DJ Akademiks detailed a time 6ix9ine attempted to secure a feature from NBA Youngboy, and the price tag was supposedly higher than expected.

Published on January 8, 2026
Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat
Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

DJ Akademiks detailed a time 6ix9ine attempted to secure a feature from NBA Youngboy, and the price tag was supposedly higher than expected.

On a recent stream, he spoke about the situation shortly after the GUMMO rapper tuned himself in to begin his three-month bid. During the live, Ak recalled a moment when Tekashi tried to lock in a verse from NBA Youngboy. At the time, YB had been posting online that his feature price was around $300,000, a number 6ix9ine was reportedly willing to pay. However, Ak claimed that the price quickly changed once Tekashi’s name was involved

“He (NBA Youngboy) posted on his Instagram that he was doing $400K or like $300K for a feature, of course, you gotta give 6ix9ine the tax. You gotta imagine how somebody is feeling, you posted on your Instagram $300K for a feature, 6ix9ine comes through and he’s like ‘It’s a million’. So he (6ix9ine) goes back to his label, and his label clears the million, we’ll pay a million dollars to get with Youngboy. They came back and said, ‘Actually, 2 million’.”

Ak went on to add that Youngboy’s team may have viewed 6ix9ine as being in a “desperate spot,” citing how many artists in Hip-Hop have been hesitant to work with him due to his past snitching. According to Akademiks, a co-sign from Top could have helped boost the Bushwick Tattleteller’s likability, which may explain why the price allegedly kept rising.

YB has allegedly expressed to Ak in the past that he would rather work with the controversial rapper than most other artists in the game:

“I’ll do a song with 6ix9ine before I do a song with half of these p***y a** n***as, ya hear me?”

Ultimately, the deal fell through, as the feature reportedly became too expensive to justify. 

6ix9ine Claims NBA YoungBoy Tried To Tax Him $2 Million For A Feature was originally published on hiphopwired.com

