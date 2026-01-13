Close
News

Jessica Jones Series Returning To MCU

What About Luke Cage?: Jessica Jones Series Returning To MCU

No sight of Luke Cage on set though...yet.

Published on January 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jessica Jones Seasons 2 stills 3
Source: Netflix / Netflix

It’s been years since Marvel fans have seen Kristen Ritter’s iteration of Jessica Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. hile most of us are still awaiting the return of one Luke Cage (Mike Colter), it looks like we’ll be getting Jessica Jones first as Disney+ slowly but surely revives Netflix’s beloved Marvel television universe.

According to Comicbook Movie, Kristen Ritter is set to return as Jessica Jones in the second season of Disney+’s Daredevil: Reborn, which will ultimately lead to her return in a series of her own. However, a timetable is still up in the air.

Many fans speculated that Daredevil would seek help from his former Defenders teammates after Daredevil: Reborn ended its first season on a cliffhanger. While we were hoping he’d seek the help of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones (Iron Fist can still punch air for all we care), it looks like it’ll be Jones by his side in Season 2, as there hasn’t been a single sighting of Mike Colter on the set of the series thus far.

Per Comicbook Movie:

Daredevil: Born Again essentially served as a fourth season of the Netflix Daredevil series, so it’ll be interesting to see if this new Jessica Jones project will also revisit certain characters and plot points from the previous three seasons. With Jones (Krysten Ritter) set to play a significant role in the events of Born Again season 2, there’s a decent chance her new show will be more of a reboot – which Born Again was originally envisioned as prior to the creative overhaul.

Well, something’s better than nothing. Hopefully Jessica Jones can serve as the catalyst to reintroduce Luke Cage which in turn can lead to Colter once again headlining his own series. Could be wishful thinking at this point but hey, you never know.

What do y’all think about Jessica Jones possibly returning to the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

SEE ALSO

What About Luke Cage?: Jessica Jones Series Returning To MCU was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Delta Sigma Theta Founders' Day 2026

    BadDST Deltas In The Land! A Gallery Of Devastating Divas Serving Looks While Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

    Bossip
    US-TELEVISION-APPLE-STREAMING-SEE

    Lisa Bonet Looking Fly And Fabulous Over The Years

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    Mike Tomlin Steps Down as Steelers Coach After Playoff Loss to Texans

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close