Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers Walk Back Jasmine Crockett Comments

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers are now walking back comments made about Rep. Jasmine Crockett and her current bid for a U.S. Senate seat. The podcast hosts and comedians were urging their listeners to avoid donating to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Senate campaign, but have since apologized for the jabs.

As reported by USA Today, Bowen Yang, an SNL alum, and Matt Rogers are the hosts of the Las Culturistas podcast. On the January 7 airing of their broadcast, Rogers launched an offensive in the direction of Rep. Crockett, with Yang chiming in and agreeing.



Fans and listeners of Las Culturistas were critical of Rogers’ jabs and Yang’s agreement, prompting the pair to respond to the backlash via social media.

“Hey everybody. I hear the response and I am taking every bit of it to heart, I promise,” Rogers wrote over the weekend via his Instagram Stories feed. “I have great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett, and I regret that my words suggested otherwise. I just want us to win and I will be better at finding ways to help.”

Yang reshared the Stories post with a text overlay reading, “Should not have cursorily weighed in on this. Understanding the platform and will use it more responsibly.”

As Entertainment Weekly added in its reporting, Rogers clarified his comments about Rep. Jasmine Crockett, noting that former congressman Beto O’Rourke couldn’t win the Senate seat despite his popularity and voting record.

We’re sharing the Las Culturistas episode in question below.

