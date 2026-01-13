Close
News

Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers Walk Back Jasmine Crockett Comments

Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers Walk Back Rep. Jasmine Crockett Comments

The comedians and co-hosts of the Las Culturistas podcast told their listeners to not give donations to Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate campaign.

Published on January 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Visit Broadway - November 2025

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers are now walking back comments made about Rep. Jasmine Crockett and her current bid for a U.S. Senate seat. The podcast hosts and comedians were urging their listeners to avoid donating to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Senate campaign, but have since apologized for the jabs.

As reported by USA Today, Bowen Yang, an SNL alum, and Matt Rogers are the hosts of the Las Culturistas podcast. On the January 7 airing of their broadcast, Rogers launched an offensive in the direction of Rep. Crockett, with Yang chiming in and agreeing.

Related Stories

Fans and listeners of Las Culturistas were critical of Rogers’ jabs and Yang’s agreement, prompting the pair to respond to the backlash via social media.

“Hey everybody. I hear the response and I am taking every bit of it to heart, I promise,” Rogers wrote over the weekend via his Instagram Stories feed. “I have great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett, and I regret that my words suggested otherwise. I just want us to win and I will be better at finding ways to help.”

Yang reshared the Stories post with a text overlay reading, “Should not have cursorily weighed in on this. Understanding the platform and will use it more responsibly.”

As Entertainment Weekly added in its reporting, Rogers clarified his comments about Rep. Jasmine Crockett, noting that former congressman Beto O’Rourke couldn’t win the Senate seat despite his popularity and voting record.

We’re sharing the Las Culturistas episode in question below.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0LCMe9FRymtvZylwbiJOJN?si=vo7iNfSrQnKtiOlN7bpVFw

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers Walk Back Rep. Jasmine Crockett Comments was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Delta Sigma Theta Founders' Day 2026

    BadDST Deltas In The Land! A Gallery Of Devastating Divas Serving Looks While Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

    Bossip
    US-TELEVISION-APPLE-STREAMING-SEE

    Lisa Bonet Looking Fly And Fabulous Over The Years

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    Mike Tomlin Steps Down as Steelers Coach After Playoff Loss to Texans

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close