Baltimore Said “All Eyez On Us” With 2Pac Orioles Bobblehead

The Orioles are celebrating Tupac Shakur’s Baltimore years with a bobblehead giveaway that places the late rapper in an Orioles jersey, cementing Charm City’s rightful place in his origin story.

Published on January 14, 2026
2 Pac Bobblehead
Source: @mlb / x

The Baltimore Orioles will honor late rapper 2Pac with a bobblehead giveaway when the team faces the Oakland Athletics in May. 

While latecomers to the rapper’s music may believe that Tupac Shakur was a West Coast native, he was actually born in the Bronx, New York, and moved to Baltimore in Nov. 1984 when he was 14 years old. He attended middle and a few years of high school in Charm City before moving to Marin City, Calif., in 1988. During his time in Baltimore, Shakur attended the Baltimore School for the Arts, where he studied acting, poetry, jazz and ballet. 

ESPN notes that the first 15,000 lucky Orioles fans will receive a bobblehead of the “Hail Mary” rapper wearing an Orioles jersey and a bandana. There’s been a bobblehead revival as a part of Major League Baseball’s themed nights that include special ticket prices and up for grabs collector’s items when tickets go on sale this season (Jan. 14).

According to Complex, Tupac isn’t the only star to get the bobblehead treatment. The team has also announced that star and recent signee of a five-year $155 million contract with the Orioles, Pete Alonso, will also see his image on one of the dolls. Fans who attend the Aug. 22 game against the Tampa Bay Rays have a chance at the keepsake. Other themed “events include two fireworks nights and the return of Bark at Oriole Park nights.”

The Orioles also have a Family Sundays planned, which will allow kids to meet their favorite players and coaches and get autographs. Kids will also have the opportunity to get in on the pregame action and in-game activities. Other less prestigious but equally free giveaways include team t-shirts, hoodies and pennants.

Baltimore Said “All Eyez On Us” With 2Pac Orioles Bobblehead was originally published on hiphopwired.com

