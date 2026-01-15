Close
News

ASAP Rocky Shares ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Tracklist Ahead Of Release

It has officially turned into A$AP Rocky season, finally.

Published on January 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Nacion / Getty

It has officially turned into A$AP Rocky season, finally.

After a long wait, the Harlem MC’s new album, Don’t Be Dumb, is set to be released Friday, Jan.16. Rocky shared the project’s tracklist just days ahead of its scheduled release, revealing a 15-track album. Two songs from the project, “Helicopter” and “Punk Rocky,” have already been released and are receiving strong feedback from fans.

Features on the album have yet to be announced, but the “Navy” is already calling for an appearance from his boo, Rihanna. The global superstar hasn’t released new music in quite some time, and if anyone can get her back in the booth, it may be Rocky.

Related Stories

Legendary filmmaker Tim Burton, known for classic films like Beetlejuice and Batman, was tapped to create the album’s cover art. Rocky made sure to show love, writing, “SORRY 4 THE WAIT, DON’T BE DUMB FINALLY HERE! THANKS, TIM BURTON, FOR HELPING ME MAKE THIS MOVIE!”

Beyond music, Rocky has been deep in his fashion bag over the past few years. Balancing fatherhood with his career moves, he’s become the new face of Chanel and serves as the Creative Director for Ray-Ban, continuing to win across multiple lanes. Back in December 2025, reports suggested Don’t Be Dumb could face yet another delay after the album reportedly pulled in only 6,000 pre-sales, according to Shopify’s data.

However, it looks like the A$AP Mob member is following through this time.

When Rocky appeared at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in November, he was spotted wearing a hoodie with “Jan.16” printed on it. Turns out, he was teasing the release date all along; the signs were right in front of us.

SEE ALSO

ASAP Rocky Shares ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Tracklist Ahead Of Release was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    The Way Love Goes A Guide to Building a “Beaurtiful” and Everlasting Relationship

    26 Black Books We Can't Wait To Curl Up And Read In 2026

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Alpha Kappa Alpha x Happy Founders' Day 2026

    A Serious Matter! Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence While Sitting Pretty In The Divine Nine

    Bossip

    Da Brat and Judy Open Up About Their Love Story in The Way Love Goes

    Magic 95.9

    Former Hoosiers QB Peyton Ramsey Reflects On IU’s Success And His Football Journey

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close