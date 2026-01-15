Close
NBA YoungBoy Has A Concert Documentary On The Way

NBA YoungBoy has been quietly working on a documentary throughout the MASA Tour.

Published on January 15, 2026
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

The film is set to be directed by Nico Ballestros and distributed by Foundation Media Partners. Ballestros previously directed Kanye West’s In Whose Name? documentary. In addition to behind-the-scenes concert footage, the project will explore YoungBoy’s influence on the new wave of Hip-Hop and his impact beyond the stage.

Patrick Hughes, CEO of Foundation Media Partners, spoke highly of the Louisiana rapper’s cultural reach, “NBA YoungBoy is not just an artist, he’s a cultural force. Through Nico’s vision, this film captures that energy honestly and cinematically, while giving audiences a real window into who he is beyond the stage.”

The timing of the documentary couldn’t be better. YoungBoy’s MASA Tour wrapped up with 45 total stops and was widely praised by both fans and critics. During his Kansas City stop, the mayor declared Sept. 21 as “NBA YoungBoy Day,” highlighting the rapper’s growing influence. Birdman was also spotted on the road with YB, taking time out to make sure the young star stayed focused on business.

DJ Akademiks caught Birdman at one of the tour dates, where Stunna praised Top’s potential, “I think this boy the one, I’m here to make sure he don’t f*ck up the money.”

With a successful tour behind him and cameras capturing every moment, YoungBoy’s upcoming documentary is shaping up to be a look at his rise, mindset and place in todays Hip-Hop world.

NBA YoungBoy Has A Concert Documentary On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

