A$AP Rocky Delivers 'Don't Be Dumb' & Fans Big Up Doechii

A$AP Rocky Delivers ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ & Fans Are Praising Doechii’s Feature

A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb album is here and fans online are praising Doechii for her feature on the track "ROBBERY."

Published on January 16, 2026
A$AP Rocky & Tim Burton "Don't Be Dumb" Album Release Party

A$AP Rocky delivered his long-awaited Don’t Be Dumb album, with fans going through their first run of the project and selecting their top joints. An early favorite on A$AP Rocky’s latest set is “ROBBERY,” featuring a scene-stealing feature from Doechii.

Don’t Be Dumb proves that A$AP Rocky’s eight-year hiatus did little to hinder his ability to craft bangers. With features from Brent Faiyaz, Sauce Walka, Slay Squad, Damon Albarn, Westside Gunn, Jessica Pratt, will.i.am, and Tyler, The Creator, fans immediately praised Doechii’s performance on the jazzy “ROBBERY.”

The track samples Duke Ellington’s classic jazz track “Caravan” and finds Rocky and Doechii trading confident bars. The Swamp Princess continues her strong microphone presence, which we heard on Westside Gunn’s “EGYPT” remix and her recent single, “girl get up” featuring SZA

From “ROBBERY”:

[Doechii]

Mm, come on, get on top of me, baby
You like the way I shop, well you should sponsor me, baby, uh
I’m the Basquiat Banji, I know you want my Bantu knots in your ‘Cedes, uh
Say that there, leave that there, we both rock Flintstones, they bound to stare
Them late nights, we ate angel hairs
They gon’ hate where they can’t compete or compare
Sex on the beach, please don’t spill it on the mink, mwah
Address me as Chi-Chi, not Doechii when I’m in the wild, mwah
Rubies on the brooch, vintage leather Coach
You ain’t invent this, ho, so please don’t approach, mwah
Watch my Black ass sit on this suede seat, mwah
We takin’ up space, these White folks don’t phase me, mwah
Let’s propose a toast, looks could kill the host
Princess cut diamonds on me, so cutthroat, mwah

And while Doechii is rightfully getting a lot of praise, A$AP Rocky was no slouch on the track either. Across Don’t Be Dumb, several moments harken back to Rocky’s early days rolling with the A$AP Mob, and he still sounds connected to the Hip-Hop sound of now than ever.

On X, fans are chiming on the jazzy “ROBBERY,” and we’ve got reactions below.

Find Don’t Be Dumb at your preferred DSPs here.

Photo: Getty

A$AP Rocky Delivers ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ & Fans Are Praising Doechii’s Feature was originally published on hiphopwired.com

