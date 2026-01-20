Close
News

The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

The King is officially back with new music and a familiar look.

Published on January 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

The King is officially back with new music and a familiar look.

T.I. recently cut off his dreads and documented the moment. Sharing a promo video that shows the Atlanta legend retiring to his classic low cut while teasing new music produced by Pharrell Williams. Keeping things simple, the Bankhead MC captioned the post, “He’s Baaaaaaack!!! #LetEmKnow.” Low-cut TIP has delivered some of Southern Hip-Hop’s most iconic records, and in this new chapter, he’s stretching his talents even further.

From music to his latest venture into comedy, the Whatever You Like rapper is moving full speed ahead in 2026.

His new single, “Let Em Know,” serves as a preview of his upcoming album, Kill The King. It’s been six years since the Trap King last released a full body of work. Back in 2020, he released The L.I.B.R.A., an acronym for “The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta.” The project featured appearances from Young Thug, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage.

Related Stories

Since then, T.I. has continued feeding fans with guest appearances, including his role on the Magic City documentary soundtrack. On the song “Turn Around,” alongside Jermaine Dupri, Young Dro, and 2 Chainz. The king helped celebrate Atlanta’s strip club culture. An era he’s often credited as being a part of, where breaking a record at Magic City was a rite of passage.

With Kill The King on the way, T.I. is reminding everyone why his name still rings loud in Hip-Hop

SEE ALSO

The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    Wayda Minute, Now! Ari Fletcher Accused Of Faking Twitch Tea To Copiously Cash In On Jayda Cheaves' Lil Baby Rumor

    Bossip
    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

    Eniko Hart Through The Years: From Model To Mogul

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close