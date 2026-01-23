Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Travis Scott has reached heights many artists never touch, but the Houston rapper is still hungry to learn more.

Don’t call him La Flame, call him “La Architect.” During a recent sit-down with Rolling Stone, Travis Scott toured Oakley founder Jim Jannard’s $65 million Beverly Hills mansion.

While walking through the space, Scott reflected on how much he’s already accomplished in his career, while admitting there’s still one major left on his bucket list.

The Rodeo rapper revealed he dreams of studying engineering architecture. “I wanna go to school eventually and study engineering architecture.” Travis Scott said, “I feel like reality. It’s not even about the school, it’s just about learning.”

He also named Harvard, University of California, and Berkeley as schools he’s be interested in attending. The Goosebumps rapper went on to explain what sparked his interest in the field, paining to fascination with structure and design:

“I’ve always been into structural engineering, and you know, trying to just build all different type of things. When you start seeing how odd things can be shaped and then see how they can structurally work, it’s interesting, I’m always trying to be like an ultimate problem solver.”

Travis Scott’s love for architecture comes as no surprise, as he has long been hands-on with the design of his live performances. In 2023, following the release of UTOPIA, he began preparing for a planned show in Egypt set against the backdrop of the pyramids.

Years later, a leaked photo surfaced revealing what the stage design was intended to look like, a futuristic setup featuring trucks stacked atop one another, with rotating wheels kicking up a cloud of sand that created a mist-like effect in the air.

Whether through music or monumental design, La Flame continues to prove his vision cannot be duplicated.

La Architect? Travis Scott Plans To Get His Architecture Degree was originally published on hiphopwired.com