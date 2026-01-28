Source: YouTube / Disney+

The first season of Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again left viewers with quite the cliffhanger, as the Kingpin left “the man without fear” with an “L” to hold and the fate of caged-up Punisher (Jon Bernthal) up in the air.

Now it looks like we’re about to find out where the Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will be heading for some new backup. The new trailer to Season 2 has confirmed the return of fan favorite street heroine, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and it looks like it’s going to be more than a simple cameo. With the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) seemingly riding high on the hog that he’s cultivated for himself as the corrupt mayor of New York City, Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, has apparently gone missing as Kingpin rules the city with an iron fist.

Luckily for Daredevil, Jessica Jones joins the fray and helps him take on Kingpin and his army of Anti-Vigilante Task Force agents. (Marvel ICE?) A newly buff Kingpin brushes up on his boxing skills in the squared ring that will no doubt come in handy as he’ll ultimately go toe-to-toe with double D.

In the trailer we also see the return of Bullseye (Wilson Bethal), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Wall), and even Foggy (Elden Nelson).

Though The Punisher was notably absent in the trailer, there ain’t no way you can have a whole season of Daredevil and not have Frank Castle play some kind of role by the end of it.

Check out the first teaser trailer to Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. Hit the comments section to let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it streams on Disney+ on March 24.

Where’s Luke Cage?: Jessica Jones Returns In ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com