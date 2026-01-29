Close
Ye AKA Kanye West Inks Deal With Gamma For 'Bully' LP

Ye aka Kanye West has made recent appeals to the public apologizing for his antisemitic and anti-Black rhetoric ahead of Bully's release.

Published on January 29, 2026
Ye, aka Kanye West, is preparing to release his latest body of work in Bully, this after making recent public statements apologizing for past behavior. According to a new report, Ye inked a deal with GAMMA to release Bully this coming March.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Ye signed with GAMMA to distribute Bully, his 12th studio release. GAMMA, founded by former Apple executive Larry Jackson and Ike Youssef, has signed previous deals with Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, French Montana, and more.

In an article from The Wall Street Journal, it was highlighted that Jackson brokered a seven-figure deal with Ye for the release of Bully due to hopes that the Chicago superstar is done with his past actions that alienated his fans and observers.

Ye has been working on the project for the past three years, offering teasers and a short film that was released last year. In previous reports, Ye said that he employed AI on half of the tracks, much to the dismay of those against the technology.

Ye’s previous album, Donda 2, dropped in 2022 via the Stem Player device.

Via The Wall Street Journal, Ye took out a full-page ad to issue what many felt was a heartfelt apology for his past antisemitic statements.

The ad and its comments were discussed on episode 898 of The Joe Budden Podcast, with co-host Marc Lamont Hill stating he believes Ye has changed, while his fellow co-host Ice displayed some skepticism along with Budden.

