J. Cole Drops Secondary Cover For Upcoming Album ‘The Fall-Off’

J. Cole shares an additional cover for his upcoming album, The Fall-Off.

In a lengthy post, he detailed the story behind the first cover:

“The Fall-Off that is circulating is a picture that I took on a disposable camera when I was 15 years old. My very first setup. My first beats were made in that spot, surrounded by my mother’s CD collection that I would comb through looking for samples.”

Cole also detailed the origins of the first song he ever recorded in his home studio:

“The first full song I ever made came to life in that very chair you see in that picture. I sat for hours in a zone I had never experienced before, until I was done writing a track I titled ‘The Storm’.”

After spending hours rapping his earliest rhymes out loud, Cole said he reached out to Nervous Reck, one-half of the legendary Fayetteville, N.C. Bomm Sheltuh, to record the track at their studio.

“I called Nervous Reck immediately to ask if I could come over to The Sheltuh to record it. The mental space I entered writing that joint was a feeling I will attempt to explain, but I doubt it will do it justice.”

With the release of a secondary cover, the Born Sinner rapper shared the inspiration behind that image:

“The picture of where it all started for me felt fitting for an album that I made with the ending in mind. It has been the cover of The Fall-Off for about 7 years. Perfect in my mind. However, 2 years ago, after the events that still feed the algorithm till this day, I became incredibly re-inspired, and the additional cover that represented that. Something just as strong as the first, with my face on it, so that when I look back in 20 years, I can see an image of who I was at the time I released the project I worked on for so long.”

It is safe to say that this rollout has fans ready for The Fall-Off to drop expeditiously.

