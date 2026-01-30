Close
Macklemore Likens Minnesota Situation To Gaza In IG Post

Macklemore, using his Instagram account to promote a nationwide shutdown in support of Minnesota, likened the situation to Gaza.

Published on January 30, 2026
Macklemore is no stranger to using his massive platforms to speak out in support of causes he believes in, doing so once again this week. Taking to social media, Macklemore, while sharing details of a nationwide blackout in support of Minnesota, likened the situation in the state to that of Gaza.

Mackelmore, 42, took to his social media page earlier this week to share details about the planned nationwide shutdown protest in support of those on the ground in Minnesota, especially in the wake of the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Lately it’s become impossible to ignore. Gaza and Minneapolis are not separate stories. They operate through the same machinery that treats people as disposable and calls it order. Different places, the same architecture of harm. Property protected, always stolen. Profit prioritized. Violence justified.

History has been clear about how systems like this change. They don’t shift because they’re persuaded or shamed. They shift when the oppressor is exposed and people stop cooperating. When labor is withheld. When money is no longer guaranteed. When everyday people decide they can’t keep feeding what is killing them.

Capitalism responds to pressure, not conscience.

In times past, Macklemore’s stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict has drawn criticism from pro-Israel groups such as the Anti-Defamation League. There doesn’t seem to be a response of note to the Seattle rapper’s latest missive.

Photo: Getty

