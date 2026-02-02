Teen Trump Supporter Drives Into Student At Anti-ICE Protest

Source: News Nebraska X Video / Screenshot

Another day, another Trump supporter reminds us that political violence is the MAGA way, not the common actions of “the left” that conservatives keep desperately trying to portray it as.

On Thursday, a student in Fremont, Nebraska, was struck by a vehicle carrying a pro-Trump flag while she was taking part in an anti-ICE protest outside of Fremont High School.

From News Channel Nebraska:

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Fremont High School. Dozens of students were part of the protest and were holding signs and chanting. A red SUV with a Trump flag on the back drove by the protest multiple times. On the final pass, a boy, who appeared to be high-school aged, parked the SUV in front of the school, got out of the vehicle and exchanged words with the protesters. He then got back into the SUV, revved the engine and drove forward. A girl, who was a student, was in the street and holding a sign. A video from a witness shows the girl moving toward the vehicle. While she was still several feet away, the driver accelerated and hit the protester, knocking her to the side. The driver stopped briefly as a school administrator approached, then drove away from the scene. Police and paramedics responded to the school. The girl was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. She was alert, talking and smiling while interacting with first responders.

So, basically, a guy in a car sporting a flag in support of President Donald Trump — the commander-in-seething-xenophobia who rode white nationalism all the way back to the White House last year — drove by an anti-ICE protest, and instead of rolling his eyes and moving on, he reportedly drove by the protest multiple times before stopping to agitate protesters and put one on the receiving end of a hit-and-run one on his way out.

Fremont Police said Friday morning that officers had located the teenager who was driving the car. While they didn’t release any details about him, other than that he was a juvenile, the department said in a statement, “Appropriate charges will be determined at the completion of the investigation.”

Earlier this week, a man was arrested for allegedly punching Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost after shouting racial slurs at him and saying, “We are going to deport your kind,” indicating that his alignment with Trump’s agenda to rid the U.S. of non-white immigrants — whether they’re here legally or not — was likely his motive for the attack.

Days later, a couple in Pennsylvania was arrested after being accused of beating a woman after asking her ethnicity and commenting to her, “This is a MAGA town.” The man who interrupted remarks from Rep. Ilhan Omar — the congresswoman Trump has been attacking non-stop lately, due to her criticism of him, and simply because she’s Somali — by spraying her with a syringe filled with apple-cider vinegar during a Minneapolis town hall on Tuesday was arrested this week. He also reportedly made remarks that indicated it was a MAGA-fied political attack.

Then, of course, there’s always Jan. 6.

You never really need to guess what the attacker’s ideological or political leanings are when they’re MAGA. They will always tell you who they are right up front.

