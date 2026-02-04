Close
Police Arrest Second Suspect In 6ix9ine Home Invasion Case

Police have arrested a second alleged suspect connected to the home invasion at 6ix9ine’s Florida mansion.

Published on February 4, 2026
Tekashi 6ix9ine
Source: @6ix9ine / Instagram

The break-in at the GUMMO rapper’s home occurred in November. Last month (January), authorities arrested Pedro Rodriguez, a 19-year-old who was charged with multiple felonies related to the incident, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Those charges include home invasion with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver.

Less than a month later, a second suspect, Sergio Andrade, was taken into custody. He is facing three charges similar to those of Rodriguez, including home invasion with a firearm, false imprisonment, and grand larceny.

Four days prior to Andrade’s arrest, a SWAT team had a search warrant at a West Palm Beach apartment where both suspects reportedly lived. During the search, authorities recovered several items believed to have been stolen from the Brooklyn rapper’s home, including a pink Chanel purse, a black Dolce & Gabbana bag, and a Louis Vuitton Pochette.

According to CBS 12, the items were valued at approximately $11,000. Investigators also recovered a Glock 19 with an extended magazine that matched the description of a weapon seen in surveillance footage from the home invasion.

As arrests continue to be made in the case, the Bushwick rapper has already begun serving his three-month jail sentence. 6ix9ine turned himself in on Jan.6, notably blasting Akon’s “Locked Up” in the background.

Just days before reporting to jail, he made a bold claim about the company he expected to have behind bars:

I’m about to go meet the president of Venezuela,” 6ix9ine added, “I have that luck of just being locked up with presidents. Oh, and I’m about to meet Luigi, too. I’m about to play chess with them n****s, eat ramen noodles.”

The investigation into the home invasion remains ongoing.

