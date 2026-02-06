Baes & Baddies: Meet Sultry Sports Reporter Janerika Owens

Janerika Owens is no stranger to making an entrance, having dazzled in several public appearances in her role as a sports journalist and reporter. This week, Janerika Owens turned heads during a Super Bowl LX media day event in a stunning outfit, adding to her growing lore as a style maven to watch.

From what we learned of Janerika Owens online, she is a graduate of the University of Georgia, obtaining a degree in sports journalism from the institution. Owens, reportedly 25, has covered college football, the NBA, and other sports.

What landed Owens on the radar of many was her appearance at the Seattle Seahawks media day in a daring number that either was the best outfit some have ever seen, or sparked criticism for showing more skin than most would see at such an event.

From what we observed over the years, Owens is unapologetic about her fashion choices and, for what it’s worth, she could easily launch a career in the world of fashion and style.

But it isn’t just dazzling looks for Owens. She takes her craft seriously and is angling for higher heights in her career beyond going viral online. She’s been all over Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in the Bay Area, grabbing interviews with some of the upcoming big game’s biggest names.

With the headline-grabbing looks and dedication to the craft, this won’t be the last we hear of Janerika Owens.

Photo: Getty