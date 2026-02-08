Close
News

Songs That Bad Bunny Should Have On His Super Bowl Set List

Songs That Bad Bunny Should Perform At The Super Bowl

Y'all already know we're ready for that Bad Bunny concert this coming Sunday night...

Published on February 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Previews - Thursday February 5th
Source: Kindell Buchanan – PA Images / Getty

We’re a little more than 48 hours away from being treated to a free televised Bad Bunny concert that will include a football game on the side. While MAGA patiently waits for any and every reason to hate on the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show on social media, we’ve decided to weigh in on which songs we’d love to see Bad Bunny perform to get the crowd amped up and their hands in the air.

Already the subject of much unnecessary hate and anger from MAGA and Donald Trump due to his Spanish-speaking music, Bad Bunny finds himself under a microscope, as many wonder whether he’ll make a subliminal or obvious political statement on behalf of the Latino community during his performance. With rumors that he’d perform in a dress to anger the ultra-conservative homophobes, to putting Anti-ICE messaging on his set, no one knows what he’s got planned for Sunday night’s big game.

Related Stories

But we thought of some songs that he could rock that not only represent the Latino culture properly, but can also get the crowd dancing and roaring in the process.

Here are some songs that we think Bad Bunny could and should perform at this upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, along with potential guests.

Bad Bunny ft. J Balvin & Cardi B“I Like It”

Bring Cardi and J Balvin on stage to make it really epic moment. No pressure.

BAD BUNNY x DRAKE – “MÍA” 

Just the Benito vocals since Drake already curved the Super Bowl, allegedly.

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

The lead single to his Grammy-winning album is an anthem.

Jennifer Lopez & Bad Bunny – Te Guste

Remember when J. Lo brought Bad Bunny out when she was headlining the Super Bowl? Might as well return the favor.

Bad Bunny – “Baile Inovidable”

“Nuevayol”

(Would need to include the Donald Trump monologue to really drive the point home)

“Monaco”

Songs That Bad Bunny Should Perform At The Super Bowl was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 2

    Team USA's Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-PATRIOTS-SEAHAWKS-HALFTIME-SHOW

    Bad Bunny Was Right - We Danced During His Entire Super Bowl LX Performance

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

    GYATT To Be More Careful! Danielle Brooks Bawwwdies Fans Into A Frenzy, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

    Bossip

    List: Maryland Schools, Colleges, Courts Closed Due to Winter Weather

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close