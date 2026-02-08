Close
Public Enemy Flips "He Got Game" As Women-1st "She Got Game"

Public Enemy Flips “He Got Game” Through Women-1st Lens: “She Got Game”

The legendary Rap group just gave their classic new life.

Published on February 8, 2026
Gods of Rap Perform In Berlin
Source: Frank Hoensch / Getty

Public Enemy is once again proving their message doesn’t age — it evolves. The legendary group has reworked one of their most iconic records into a modern anthem centered on women’s power and presence.

As per Billboard, Public Enemy has flipped their 1998 classic “He Got Game” into a newly reimagined track titled “She Got Game.” The update reframes the original Spike Lee–inspired record through a women-first lens, transforming it into a celebration of confidence, leadership, and resilience. The song features a lineup of women across music, sports, and culture, including LSU basketball star and rising rapper Flau’jae, Retina MC, and activist-artist Nikki Giovanni, among others.

Flavor Flav explained that the idea behind the record was about shifting the narrative and spotlighting voices that continue to move culture forward. Flavor Flav shared that “She Got Game” is meant to recognize the strength, intelligence, and influence women bring to every space they occupy, noting that the track reflects the same urgency and purpose that defined Public Enemy’s original run — just viewed through a present-day lens.

The song came together organically, driven by the group’s desire to revisit their catalog with intention rather than nostalgia. By reworking “He Got Game,” Public Enemy connects eras while making it clear that empowerment isn’t a trend — it’s a throughline. The updated version keeps the spirit of the original intact while expanding its scope, allowing a new generation to hear the message loud and clear.

Proceeds from the song will benefit the Women’s Sports Foundation and the Black Music Action Coalition’s Female Fund. You can listen to “She Got Game” below.

Public Enemy Flips “He Got Game” Through Women-1st Lens: “She Got Game” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

