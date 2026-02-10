Lil Yatchy Calls Cap On Stopping Drake From Dropping Music With Lil Uzi Vert

Source: WWE / Getty

Lil Yatchy says he may be a lot of things, but being a hater isn’t one of them.

Two artists who have dominated the rap game for years yet have never officially released a song together are Drake and Lil Uzi Vert. Despite constant fan demand, the long-anticipated collaboration has yet to materialize.

That’s not due to a lack of respect between the two. Vert and The Boy have publicly shown love to one another on multiple occasions. One notable moment came when Drizzy brought Uzi out during one of his shows, praising him in front of the crowd.

“This is a family show. Make some noise for my actual, real-life brother. He goes by the name of Lil Uzi Vert. I love this guy so much.”

Adding that the Super Saiyan Trunks rapper is his go-to when he’s having a bad day:

“Anytime I feel down, or whatever it is, I always get a message from him checking in. Never asking for nothing, just checking. So I wanna let you know, if you ever wanna do well and go far in life, you gotta check on your people.”

Still, frustration has been building among fans. Several unreleased Drake and Uzi collabs have leaked over the years, with no official release in sight. One fan took that frustration out on Lil Yatchy, writing, “It’s forever f*ck Lil Yatchy cause the world needed to hear this.”

Boat catching an unnecessary stray, for absolutely no reason, SMH…

The Atlanta rapper replied to the fan, letting the world know he has nothing to do with the song never dropping, “Why the f*ck do y’all think I’m the reason this didn’t come out… the sample didn’t get cleared, get off my d*ck.”

No signs of Drizzy & Vert’s unreleased being cropped anytime, but in the meantime, leave Lil Boat alone.

