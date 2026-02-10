The Epstein Files, a series of documents linked to the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, continues to shake the nation due to some of the names featured within. The fallout of the Epstein Files’ methodical release has extended to powerful figures both in the federal government and Hollywood.

Among the figures in Washington named in the Epstein Files is Commerce Secretary Harold Lutnick, who testified before Congress that he had lunch with the late Epstein in 2012 on his private island.

“I did have lunch with him, as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation,” Lutnick said to the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday (February 10).

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican lawmaker and frequent target of Trump criticism, called for Lutnick’s resignation. Other lawmakers, such as Rep. Ro Khanna, Ted Lieu, and other Democrats, have joined the call for Lutnick to step down.

There were holes in Lutnick’s story, who attempted to frame his relationship with Epstein cooled despite them being neighbors at one point in New York. However, the files clearly illustrated that the pair were closer than earlier reported.

Casey Wasserman, a prominent entertainment executive and talent agent, was also named in the files, sparking singer Chappell Roan to leave the Wasserman Group agency.

“I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well,” Roan wrote on social media. “No artist, agent, or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.”

Billie Eilish was a former client of Wasserman Group, leaving the agency in 2024 amid allegations of misconduct against its chief.

The wife of Trump advisor Stephen Miller, Katie Miller, called the Epstein Files a “Democrat hoax” similar to others connected to the White House.

Epstein Files Fallout Extend To Powerful Figures In Hollywood & Washington was originally published on hiphopwired.com