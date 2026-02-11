Autoworker Who Called Trump 'Pedophile Protector' Keeps Job

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Apparently, MAGA conservatives — many of whom spent all eight of President Barack Obama’s eight years in office calling him a Muslim non-citizen and illegitimate president — suddenly believe the office of the presidency is sacred and above public mocking, which is why they’re big mad that a union worker who heckled President Donald Trump to his face last month hasn’t been fired.

In fact, TJ Sabula, the Ford autoworker who was suspended with pay for calling Trump a “pedophile protector” during the president’s tour of a Michigan manufacturing plant, is not only keeping his job without so much as a penalty, but he’s reportedly cashing in on more than $800,000 raised in the weeks after the incident.

During the United Auto Workers union’s Community Action Program Conference on Monday, union Vice President Laura Dickerson announced that Sabula “has got his job, and more importantly, TJ has no discipline on his record.” The MAGA minions — who no one heard complain when GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were heckling President Joe Biden — are big mad about it, and some of them are even pledging to boycott Ford.

It’s funny how the people who cry “free speech” whenever their favorite celebrities are getting “canceled” over their bigotry — or when white supremacists are getting their FAFO moments handed to them by the general public for being white supremacists out loud — are the same people who are quick to do a 180 on all of that once it’s their MAGA messiah who is on the receiving end of “divisive” free speech. Not that constitutionally-protected speech has anything to do with this, as the First Amendment is meant to protect people from government retribution, not the people’s contempt. Still, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and since MAGA conservatives would likely have no problem with someone keeping their job after heckling a president they don’t like, they should be keeping that same energy in regards to Sabula.

Besides, if everyone got fired for mocking the most mockable president in recent history, the administration’s job reports would be much more disappointing than they already have been.

If Trump supporters want to demand respect for the office of the president, they should demand that their cult leader show more respect for it first.

Also — maybe he should stop being a “pedophile protector.” Jussayin’.

