If there’s anything to take away from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, it’s that she is a true member of the Trump administration.

For roughly five hours, Bondi sat there with a resting frustrated mom face, looking at every lawmaker who questioned her with an “I’ll turn this minivan right TF around” glare in response to reasonable inquiries about the Department of Justice’s handling of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein. If nothing else, Bondi understood her assignment: avoid answering direct questions with any semblance of substance, lash out like a spoiled brat whenever necessary (*gestures widely to any given moment*), shout “fake news” at factual information, and, when in doubt, shout praises to the MAGA messiah, call him the “greatest president in history,” and yell at everyone else for not sharing in her delusion.

Here are a few highlights, beginning with her obligatory condemnation of Epstein himself, which was swiftly followed by her refusal to take accountability as she and the DOJ were accused of ignoring his victims.

From BBC News:

The hearing followed the release by the justice department earlier this year of millions more files from its investigations into the well-connected paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Several of Epstein’s victims were seated behind Bondi at the hearing, and lawmakers frequently referred to them. In her opening statement, Bondi called Epstein a “monster” and told the victims she was sorry for the abuse they endured. But lawmakers directed a litany of complaints at Bondi about how the justice department has handled its release of the files. Several criticised what they said was a failure to redact the names of victims as required by law. Democratic congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said that in some cases “nude images” of survivors were released, some of whom had their identities protected “for decades”.

Then came the part where Jayapal asked Epstein’s victims to stand and raise their hands if they felt ignored by Bondi and the Justice Department, and all of them did so.

This moment provided us with the perfect viral photo, which appears to show Bondi responding to survivors raising their hands to indicate they are being ignored — by trying her best to ignore them.

Seriously, all Bondi did was stick to the usual MAGA schtick that Trump trained all his little sycophants to stick to. So, she deflected, she insulted, she accused people of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” she scowled, and, of course, she pointed wayward fingers at the Biden administration.

For example, when Jayapal asked Bondi if she would apologize to Epstein’s survivors for “what the Department of Justice has put them through with the absolutely unacceptable release of the Epstein files and their information,” she started to go into a deflection about her predecessor, former U.S. AG Merrick Garland, who served under former President Joe Biden, but Jayapal was having none of it.

“I asked you a specific question that I would like you to answer,” she interjected, adding, “This is not about anybody that came before you.”

Then, after the two went back and forth for a while, talking over each other, Bondi exclaimed, “I’m going to get into the gutter for her theatrics.”

The same thing happened when Bondi got into a back-and-forth with Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who asked her how many alleged Epstein co-conspirators the DOJ is pursuing, which, for whatever reason, prompted another heated exchange between the two, prompting Bondi to return to her script, invoking that word “theatrics” again, before doing exactly what her cult leader does whenever he feels cornered by perfectly sensible questions — with tantrums and insults.

“Your theatrics are ridiculous,” she said as she and Nadler talked over each other, with the Congressman moving to reclaim his time.

“Oh, OK, here we go with these theatrics,” Bondi said, before Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the judiciary committee’s ranking member, got involved.

As Bondi and Nadler argued, and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), defended Bondi’s evasive way of, well, not really answering questions, Raskin interjected, telling Jordan, “You can let her filibuster all day long, but not on our watch.”

“Not on our time, no way,” Raskin continued, before turning to Bondi to say, “And I told you about that, attorney general, before we started.”

“You don’t tell me anything, you washed-up loser lawyer!” Bondi shot back.

Good people, these are the top authorities of the so-called greatest nation in the world. Trump, Bondi, and the rest of the Mad MAGA band — who think their mean mugs make them look like warriors, when, in reality, they just look like they really wish they had taken a shit before the hearing started — truly believe being infantile bullies is their best strategy for masking their incompetence and ineptitude.

At one point during the hearing, Bondi was mocked to her face by Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), who accused her of reciting prepared insults from a “burn book” that included customized aspersions for each of her opponents.

It’s worth noting that Bondi had a bit of smoke for Republican lawmakers who asked her questions she didn’t want to answer, too.

From NBC News:

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who co-authored the bill compelling the Justice Department to release the records, accused the department of over-redacting information in some cases while accidentally releasing survivors’ information in others. “This guy has Trump derangement syndrome,” Bondi said of Massie, who has criticized the Justice Department’s handling of the files. “You’re a failed politician.” Trump has endorsed Massie’s primary opponent in this year’s midterm elections.

As I’ve written previously, MAGA supporters shout, “Trump Derangement Syndrome” whenever people are reasonably fearful, outraged, or just plain tired of the most divisive, unintelligent, outwardly bigoted, buffoonish, corrupt, and woefully incompetent president in recent history. But what TDS should actually signify is the willingness of his supporters and subordinates to back Trump’s chaos, no matter how absurd it gets, which leads me to one last highlight of the hearing worth pointing out.

Somehow, none of these aforementioned moments represented Bondi’s most embarrassing moment of the hearing, at least in my opinion. Because that moment came when she was asked if she would apologize to Epstein’s victims for her department’s alleged negligence, and she responded by reaching the peak of Mt. Caucasity and declaring that it is Trump who is owed an apology.

“You all should be apologizing. You sit here and you attack the president,” Bondi said. “This has been around since the Obama administration. This Administration released over 3 million pages of documents. Over 3 million. And Donald Trump signed that law to release all of those documents. He is the most transparent president in the nation’s history.”

*sigh*

My sister in anti-Crist, there is no president in recent history who has been fact-checked and found to be telling the most absurd lies imaginable more than President Donald Trump. So, no, he is not “the most transparent president in the nation’s history.” He couldn’t be further from it.

To even utter those words about the biggest compulsive liar to occupy the White House, possibly, in any of our life times, well…

Again, that’s what we should be calling “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Pam Bondi Slings Insults And Throws Tantrums During Questions About Epstein In House Judiciary Hearing was originally published on newsone.com