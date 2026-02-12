Close
News

Trial Date Set For Takeoff’s Murder Suspect

A trial date has officially been set in the murder case of Takeoff.

Published on February 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 - Concert
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A trial date has officially been set in the murder case of Takeoff.

The late Migos rapper’s untimely passing in 2022 has seen limited public developments in recent months. According to reports, Patrick Clark has been accused of fatally shooting Takeoff and is now set to stand trial.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Nov.5.

Takeoff was tragically killed in November 2022 following an argument that broke out over a dice game in Houston. The shooting occurred outside 810 Billiards & Bowling, where the Atlanta rapper and another bystander were struck by gunfire.

Related Stories

Clark was arrested roughly a month after the incident, following the recovery of surveillance footage. Authorities claim the video identified him as the shooter. He later pleaded not guilty and posted $1 million bond.

Since Takeoff’s passing, the Hip-Hop world has connoted to mourn the quiet, laid-back lyricist. His uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo, has been especially open about how difficult the loss has been.

In 2024, Huncho shared a video on YouTube reflecting on his grief:

“I miss him a lot, and I love him. He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me, and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think I forgot about him, or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep, and that’s it. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

As the trial approaches, many are still seeking justice and closure in the heartbreaking loss of one of Atlanta’s most beloved voices.

Trial Date Set For Takeoff’s Murder Suspect was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Liquid Lounge Day Club party with DJ Nick Cannon

    Abby De La Rosa Says Not Communicating With Nick Cannon's Other Baby Mamas Makes Their Relationship Seem More 'Monogamous'

    Bossip
    Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1

    2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Niecy Nash-Betts asset

    Black Hollywood Icons Prove That True Love Has No Age Limit

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Mike Bivins Calls Baltimore a “Real City” Ahead of Valentine’s Day Show

    Mike Bivins Calls Baltimore A “Real City” Ahead of Valentine’s Day Show

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close