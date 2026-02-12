French Montana & Max B “Bulletproof Maybach,” Boosie Badazz “Fashion Nova” & More | Daily Visuals 2.12.26

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Max B’s been home for a minute now and as of late has been churning out new work on the regular to re-establish himself as a problem in the rap game and helping him get him back in the flow of things has been his day-one, French Montana.

Linking up for the new visuals to “Bulletproof Maybach,” Max and French brave a massive snowstorm in the middle of nowhere to get their snowed in Maybach into an military airplane before styling out for the paparazzi and hitting the block in furs and diamonds to remind the kids that they too can be rich and famous… but probably won’t. Just sayin.’

Down South, Boosie Badazz hosts a private fashion competition and for his clip to “Fashion Nova” has a gang of beautiful women audition for whatever he has planned as he and his team grade their overall looks before turning up with the women at a private soiree.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Waka Flocka Flame, Big Moochie Grape, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA & MAX B – “BULLETPROOF MAYBACH”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “FASHION NOVA”

WALKA FLOCKA FLAME – “SH*T I LIKE”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “HUMONGOUS”

BABY ROSE – “FRIENDS AGAIN”

SAUCE WALKA – “NOT YET”

TEC FT. FREDO BANG – “SWEET LADY”

