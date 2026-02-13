Close
News

Cardi B Kicks Off 'Little Miss Drama Tour' With Sold-Out Cali Show

Cardi B Kicks Off Her ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ With A Sold-Out Crowd In Cali

We don't know why people continue to underestimate Cardi B, b...

Published on February 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

It’s been a very eventful week for Cardi B as she not only finds herself back on the market following her breakup with NFL player, Stefon Diggs, and getting into a back and forth with Homeland Security over her jab at ICE, but she also kicked off her tour in the process and held it down in front of a sold-out crowd in Palm Desert, California.

After days of rumors that Cardi B’s tour was going to be struggling to fill seats, as fans weren’t interested in her act like they were years ago, the Grammy Award-winning rapper addressed the hate as she took the stage and proclaimed, “They thought I wasn’t gonna be sold out, what!? Y’all was ready for my tour?!” As the crowd erupted in cheers and support, Cardi went on saying, “Let me hear Palm Springs right quick. This is the first crowd! First crowd, and it’s sold out! Bardi f*cking gang, mothaf*cka!”

Related Stories

While we’re not sure she’ll be performing at sold-out crowds every night for her 35 Little Miss Drama Tour shows that’s set to go on through April 18, we do know the fans in attendance will give Cardi every bit of energy they have in their drama- loving bodies. How could they not?

Going through her two-album catalogue for her two-hour set, one can only wonder if she’ll start bringing out guest artists in specific cities she visits going forward. We don’t expect to see Offset on stage with her when she hits Atlanta on April 17.

That being said, it will be interesting to see how the fans in Minneapolis receive her come March given her stance on ICE and the resistance they put up against Trump’s Gestapo for the past few weeks. Much love and respect to the amazing people of the Twin Cities who showed this authoritarian government that Americans ain’t nothing to play with.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DUpYfKcEXGf

Are you going to be checking out Cardi B when her tour hits your city? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cardi B Kicks Off Her ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ With A Sold-Out Crowd In Cali was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Grandmother holds baby granddaughter in kitchen while helping daughter prepare a meal for the family

    15 Black Superstitions Passed Down Through Generations

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

    Stefon Diggs Shares Cryptic Post Amid Cardi B Breakup Rumors, Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Allegation

    Bossip
    Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1

    2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    List: Maryland Schools, Colleges, Courts Closed Due to Winter Weather

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close