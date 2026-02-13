Close
News

New York Rapper Charged Over 2021 Elmont Acid Attack

29-year-old Terrell Campbell has been charged in connection with a 2021 acid attack that left a college student with life-altering injuries.

Published on February 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Suspect in Long Island Acid Attack
Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

29-year-old Terrell Campbell has been charged in connection with a 2021 acid attack that left a college student with life-altering injuries.

According to News 12, Campbell, who is also goes by the rap name “YungBasedPrince” allegedly poured acid on Nafia Ikram while she was in her driveway. The brutal attack resulted in first-and second-degree burns, causing severe damage to her face, arms, and throat.

Related Stories

Ikram also lost a significant amount of vision in one eye due to the chemical burns. The physical and emotional toll of the attack has been devastating, reshaping her life in unimaginable ways.

Authorities have not publicly detailed a clear motive behind the assault. Nassau County Attorney Anne Donnelly addressed the disturbing nature of the crime in a statement:

“It is clear, this heartless defendant intended to cause her irreversible harm and later he cared so little about the traumtic harm and later h cared so little about the traumatic life-altering injuries he caused. He used the attack to try to futher his rap career.”

Nafiah Ikram spoke out after Campbell was found guilty, “I’m glad that I’ve closed a chapter on the uncertainty, the safety, and the looking over my shoulders.”

Two years after the aspiring rapper threw the acid in the victims face, he made a song with disturbing lyrics speaking about the crime, “Try to run up and have your face burnt in acid.”

Patrick Ryder, Nassau Police Commissioner stated that a $50,000 Crime stoppers reward will being given to an individual who provided information that helped move the case forward.

New York Rapper Charged Over 2021 Elmont Acid Attack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Grandmother holds baby granddaughter in kitchen while helping daughter prepare a meal for the family

    15 Black Superstitions Passed Down Through Generations

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

    Stefon Diggs Shares Cryptic Post Amid Cardi B Breakup Rumors, Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Allegation

    Bossip
    Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1

    2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    List: Maryland Schools, Colleges, Courts Closed Due to Winter Weather

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close