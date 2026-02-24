Close
Reebok Rolling Out New Engine A 26 Basketball Shoes This Week

Today (February 23), Reebok announced the upcoming arrival of the Engine A 26 basketball shoe, dropping this Friday (February 27).

Published on February 23, 2026
Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

Reebok and its presence in the world of performance basketball sneakers saw a resurgence via its Engine A line released in 2025. This week, Reebok will expand the line with the drop of the new Engine A 26, and we’re excited to share the details.

Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

For the uninitiated, Engine A was officially announced in 2025 and was the first basketball performance shoe for the brand since the 2010s. Credited for its performance on the court, the new sneakers and their flashy color ways add the splash and flair of the fashion element prevalent in athletic footwear today.

Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

Reebok will roll out three colorways, the Cheetah ($130 USD), Asym Atomic Tangerine/Digital
Lime ($130 USD) and Chalk/Black ($120 USD). The top features of the Engine A remain intact, including the RSTM midsole with SuperFloat Foam technology that boasts energy-returning capabilities for those sharp cuts on the hardwood.

The upper also benefits from better support for lateral movements and those fast break opportunities, while the shoe grip gets an update with a herringbone traction on the outsole to keep players connected to the court.

Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

Rising NBA star Matas Buzelis says of the shoe, “The Engine A 26 feels fast and has power, as the Engine A platform evolves, it’s exactly what athletes need to take their game to the next level.”

Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

Team RBK.B, Reebok’s hoops roster, which consists of Matas Buzelis, Lexie Brown, DiJonai Carrington, Nate Ament, Dink Pate, Tre Mann, and Aneesah Morrow, will rock the Engine A 26 in their on-court endeavors.

Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

The new Reebok Engine A 26 drops this Friday, February 27. To get yours, click on this link to cop a pair.

Photo: Reebook

Reebok Rolling Out New Engine A 26 Basketball Shoes This Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

