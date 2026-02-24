Close
Busta Rhymes Announces ‘Dillagence 2’ Produced By J Dilla

Busta Rhymes Announces 'Dillagence 2' — A Full Album Over J Dilla Beats

The Dragon is back in his crate digging era.

Published on February 24, 2026
Source: Deion Allen / @96dna

Busta Rhymes is about to tap back into one of the most sacred bags in Hip-Hop. The veteran MC officially announced Dillagence 2 during a recent listening session he hosted, confirming the new project will be fully produced by the late, great J Dilla.

As per HipHopDX, Busta revealed that the sequel to his 2007 mixtape Dillagence is on the way — and this time around it will once again be powered entirely by Dilla’s production. The original Dillagence dropped nearly two decades ago as a tribute project, pairing Busta’s high-octane delivery with Dilla’s signature, off-kilter drum patterns and soulful loops. It wasn’t just a mixtape — it was a statement of respect.

For those who know, J Dilla isn’t just another producer name in the credits. Born James Yancey, the Detroit native is widely regarded as one of the most influential producers in modern music. His fingerprints are all over classics from A Tribe Called Quest, The Pharcyde, Common, Erykah Badu, Slum Village and more. Dilla’s swing — those slightly imperfect, human-feeling drums — reshaped how producers approached rhythm. His work on Donuts before his passing in 2006 remains required listening in producer circles.

Dilla beats are sought after because they don’t just knock — they breathe. There’s emotion in the chops. There’s texture in the drums. There’s soul in the silence between the snares. Rappers don’t just rap over Dilla production — they rise to it. Busta and Dilla’s creative chemistry dates back years, with Dilla contributing production to Busta’s catalog and earning mutual respect in the process. The first Dillagence project served as Busta’s love letter to that connection. Now, with Dillagence 2, he’s looking to build on that legacy rather than simply revisit it.

In an era where sample culture is having a renaissance and lyricists are once again chasing raw beats with grit, the timing feels intentional. Busta has never been one to coast — and stepping back into a full Dilla soundscape signals that this won’t just be nostalgia. It’s alignment. If the first installment proved anything, it’s that Busta over Dilla is a combination rooted in respect, skill and culture. With Dillagence 2 officially on deck, Hip-Hop heads might want to prepare for something special.

You can see some footage from the listening session below.

