BAFTA Awards N-Word Debacle Fallout Continues To Grow

As the BAFTA Awards N-word debacle continues to grow legs, the fallout from the BBC’s decision to allow the slur to air unfettered has expanded. A Black BAFTA judge has since resigned from his post, along with Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan sharing their thoughts on hearing the slurs while attempting to stay composed.

Delroy Lindo spoke with Vanity Fair in the wake of this weekend’s BAFTA Awards ceremony, letting the outlet know that he hoped someone from the organization would’ve spoken with them despite him and Jordan getting through the moment without reacting.

In a report from Metro, a source tells the outlet that Jordan was “repulsed” by the outburst from Tourette Syndrome activist, John Davidson, adding that his parents were within earshot of the outburst and were left in tears.

Jonte Richardson, a writer, producer, and creative director, took to LinkedIn to announce his decision to step down as a judge.

From LinkedIn:

After considerable soul-searching, I feel compelled to withdraw from the BAFTA emerging talent judging panel. The organisation’s handling of the unfortunate Tourette’s N-Word incident last night at the awards was utterly unforgivable. I cannot and will not contribute my time energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community. This is particularly unfortunate given that this year’s cohort boasts some incredible Black talent, especially one of my favourite shows of 2025 “Just Act Normal”. However, when an organisation like BAFTA, with its own long history of systemic racism, refuses to acknowledge the harm inflicted on both the Black and disabled communities and offer an appropriate apology, remaining involved would be tantamount to condoning its behaviour.

The firestorm spread after a source exclusively told Deadline that Warner Bros. executives were reportedly disturbed by Davidson’s n-word outburst and attempted to have the moment cut from the broadcast.

As has been previously reported, Akinolo Davies Jr., who won for” Outstanding Debut for a British Writer, Director or Producer” for My Father’s Shadow, had a portion of his speech cut when he said “Free Palestine” at the end. However, Davidson’s slur flew by the censors.

Adding to this, the BAFTA Awards were on a two-hour time delay, which some felt was more than enough time to edit out the racist slur.

