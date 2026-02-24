Rising LA Rapper Luci4 Passes Away At 23

Source: @ogvamp1 / Instagram

Luci4, the rapper behind the viral hit “BodyPartz,” has reportedly passed away.

James Dear, also known as Luci4, was pronounced dead on February 22 at a close friend’s home in Los Angeles. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

According to TMZ, Luci4’s family stated that his wallet was empty, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding his passing. They had also reportedly warned him about the company he kept as his fame continued to grow.

On the morning of his death, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the residence and found him unresponsive. Law enforcement has been called to the scene and has confirmed the investigation is ongoing, with foul play not yet ruled out.

Luci4’s manager, Kayla G, announced his passing in an emotional message on TikTok.

“I am devastated to inform you that today, James, Luci4, axxturel has passed away. He was truly a leader, a king, a musician, and a genius. There’s nobody like him, and there will never be. We all loved him dearly, rest easy. Please allow his family and friends privacy and patience during this difficult time.”

Luci4 was best known for his viral “BodyPartz,” which gained traction on TikTok in 2020 and helped his rapidly growing fanbase.

He continued releasing music in the years that followed, including his 2025 project VAMPMANIA 3, which further solidified his presence in the underground rap scene.

His sudden passing has left fans and supporters mourning the loss of a young artist with immense potential.

