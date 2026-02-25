Close
News

Meek Mill Breaks Silence About Viral Bunny Hopping Video

Meek Mill is setting the trolls straight after years of jokes about a viral “bunny hop” video.

Published on February 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Meek Mill is setting the trolls straight after years of jokes about a viral “bunny hop” video.

The clip resurfaced recently, showing the Philly rapper doing bunny hops after losing a tennis match to his friend, businessman Michael Rubin. The hops were part of a lighthearted bet between the two. However, without context, the internet ran with the clip and turned it into a long-running joke.

Frustrated by the ongoing trolling, Meek addressed the situation years later.

“They clipped me doing bunny hops and acted as if a billionaire made me do something against my moral codes from a lost bet. That was a clip I brought them, millionaires, around the culture where millions was made in the rap industry many artists, that’s the clip!”

Also adding that the bunny hops were a game in prison that he was showing Rubin:

Related Stories

“This is a game I started from prison we used to make killers do bunny hops when they lost because it was too hostile for money.”

Michael Rubin attempted to stick up for Meek last year during an interview, saying that the North Philly MC is being painted incorrectly.

“When I see the narrative of a really good friend of mine like Meek, and people are trying to …Again, if he was gay, which there’s not one gay bone in his body, who cares. If people wanna be gay, it is 2024, who the f*ck cares? Number two, there’s not a gay bone in his body, so why do people wanna lie about that? Why do people want to change the narrative of a bet he made with me to try to hurt him?”

If there’s anything that fans learned after this bunny hop video, it’s that context matters.

Meek Mill Breaks Silence About Viral Bunny Hopping Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Keep It Cute, Curtis: 50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles And Solange Into T.I. Beef But Dutifully Deletes Posts Amid BeyHive Buzz

    Bossip
    Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters

    'RHOA' Season 17 Trailer

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    2026 NFL Scouting Combine

    Recapping Chris Ballard 2026 Combine Press Conference

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Passes Away

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close