Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson might very well be the hottest power couple, and we’ve never seen the Houston Hottie happier. In a new YouTube Shorts clip, Megan Thee Stallion made it known that Captain Klay Thompson is who she sees in her future for the long haul.

The video shows Megan Thee Stallion in Milan meeting with Team USA stars, speed skater Brittany Bowe, women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight, and Leila Edwards, the first Black American woman to win Olympic gold in hockey.

While in a fine dining establishment, Megan greeted Bowe and Knight, a power couple in their own right, who just gotten engaged during the Winter Olympics. Megan watched a TikTok video of their beautiful proposal moment and dropped the bombshell that she’s ready for the next level.

“I love love, that’s so sweet,” Megan said, while decked out in a stunning yellow and Black polka dot dress. “I’m manifesting my engagement, too.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Laila Edwards also did a mini food review of the restaurant where the meetup happened, and the hockey star showed off her fun personality next to the Houston superstar. Megan showed Edwards the finer points of capturing food review content and perhaps opened up a new lane for the rising sports star.

Well, Klay Thompson, the ball is in your court, brother!

Megan Thee Stallion Hopes Wedding Bells Are In Her Future was originally published on hiphopwired.com