Advocates Demand Arrests After NYPD Hit With Snowballs

Advocates Demand Arrests After NYPD Catch Snowball Fades

NYC said "snow day," but the streets heard "aim at the cops."

Published on February 25, 2026
US-WEATHER-SNOWSTORM
Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

What started as a massive snowball gathering in Manhattan quickly turned into a scene no one expected — and now demands for accountability are echoing across NYC.

As per The New York Daily News, law-enforcement advocates are pushing for arrests after multiple NYPD officers were pelted with snowballs during what appeared to be a planned snowball fight in Washington Square Park. Videos that spread online show uniformed officers walking through the park when snowballs — and in some cases chunks of ice — were thrown from multiple directions, with reports that several officers were injured and transported to the hospital.

The chaotic winter moment unfolded after a heavy storm blanketed the city, prompting New Yorkers to flood parks once conditions eased. A snowball fight is usually harmless NYC fun, but this one reportedly escalated when police responded to crowd issues and ended up getting targeted themselves — turning a playful scene into a messy one fast.

NYPD leadership condemned what happened, framing it as more than just “kids being kids,” and said detectives are reviewing footage as part of an ongoing investigation. The Police Benevolent Association also criticized the incident and insisted those responsible should be identified, arrested, and charged.

Public reaction has been split, with some calling it reckless and dangerous, while others argue the response is being overblown. Either way, the footage is going viral and putting a spotlight on the fine line between chaotic New York energy and actions that can cross into something much more serious.

As of now, no arrests tied to the snowball attacks have been publicly announced, and police say they’re still reviewing video evidence to pinpoint who took it too far.

You can see footage from the snowball fight below. 

