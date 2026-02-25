LA City Officials To Rename Intersection Of Slauson & Crenshaw After Nipsey Hussle

Close
LA City Officials To Rename Intersection After Nipsey Hussle

The good people of Los Angeles continue to ensure that the memory of Nipsey Hussle continues to live on in the streets of LA...

Published on February 25, 2026
Nipsey Hussle
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

It’s going on seven years since the tragic death of the beloved Nipsey Hussle. While he’s no longer with us in the physical, his legacy continues to loom large in the Hip-Hop culture, and steps continue to be taken to immortalize the Los Angeles rap icon.

Almost a year after the Victory Lap rapper had a Metro Station in LA renamed after him, ABC7 is reporting that the intersection between Slauson and Crenshaw in Los Angeles will now also bear the name of Neighborhood Nip in a special ceremony set to go down this coming weekend. At 10 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 28), the Slauson and Crenshaw intersection will be renamed Nipsey Hussle Square to honor the memory of the LA artist. Attendees are expected to include the likes of brother Black Sam, along with Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, council member Heather Hutt, and California State Assembly member Isaac Bryan.

With that particular intersection already housing the Neighborhood Nip Foundation along with other family-owned businesses, it’s only right that Nip’s name forever remains a part of that community for all to see and remember the positive impact the man had on his community.

No word on whether any of Nipsey’s Hip-Hop peers will be in attendance for the ceremony. But given the amount of love and respect he had from his fellow rap colleagues, we wouldn’t be surprised if a few of his former collaborators turned up to show love and support for the new Nipsey Hussle Square.

What do y’all think about the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw being renamed after Nipsey Hussle? Did they take too long to get around to this? Let us know in the comments section below.

