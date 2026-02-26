Close
News

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Nicki Minaj Joke

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

Cardi B popped out on Saturday Night Live for the show’s 1000th episode, but before she hit the stage, things allegedly almost went left.

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
Source: Cardi B / Youtube

Cardi B popped out on Saturday Night Live for the show’s 1000th episode, but before she hit the stage, things allegedly almost went left.

The AM I THE DRAMA rapper was tapped to perform “Bodega Baddie” live during the milestone episode. However, according to reports from TMZ, Cardi reportedly overheard a joke during the “Weekend Update” segment that referenced Nicki Minaj.

Related Stories

Per the report, the Bronx rapper became upset and allegedly began damaging equipment backstage. She also reportedly entered the producer’s office and punched a hole in a screen. Although the joke did not mention Cardi by name, she and the leader of the Barbz have a long-standing beef, which may have intensified her reaction.

Some online speculated that mentioning Nicki during an episode Cardi was scheduled to perform on could have appeared strategic, potentially casting a shadow over her big moment. Ultimately, the alleged joke was removed from the segment and replaced with a new one. 

Neither Cardi B nor Saturday Night Live has publicly addressed the reported incident.

Despite the backstage drama, Cardi has been locked up as she began her Little Miss Drama Tour. Ahead of hitting the road, she gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of her preparations.

“30 DAYS OUT!!! Working from day to night…no excuses, no complaining, no half-stepping!!! Can’t wait to see y’all at the LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR.”

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    coco jones and megan thee stallion at roberto cavalli milan paris fashion week

    Megan Thee Stallion, Olandria Carthen And Coco Jones Turn Heads At Roberto Cavalli

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Carnival Season 2026 stunners

    Feathered Royalty, Act Accordingly! A Gallery Of Flawlessly Feathered Fine Tings Who Set Di Road ABLAZE During Carnival Season 2026

    Bossip
    2026 NFL Scouting Combine

    Recapping Chris Ballard 2026 Combine Press Conference

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Passes Away

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close