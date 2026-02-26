Source: OkayPlayer / The Almanac Of Rap

OkayPlayer has announced that The Almanac Of Rap Podcast will return for Season 4.

Hosted by rapper, DJ, and producer Donwill, the series spotlights every era of Hip-Hop culture. Over the course of three seasons, the Donwill’s podcast has earned two Webby Awards while providing a platform for legends to share untold stories and cultural gems.

With three packed seasons already in the books, Season 4 is shaping up to raise the bar even higher. The upcoming guest list includes heavy hitters like Bun B, Raekwon, Havoc, 9th Wonder, Reuben Vincent, and LaRussell, among others.

The Season 4 premiere featured Cupid, who helped introduce a new segment titled “The Playback.” The segment allows guests to spotlight an album or song they feel has been overlooked. Cupid used the moment to highlight Static Major’s contribution to Playa’s self-titled album.

“Static Major is one of my favorite artists, theirs an album by a group called Playa who two of the members are now with Dru Hill. Ima say it on camera because that’s like one of my favorite artists, I feel like they had a one and done album, I think Static Major was one of the coldest with the pen. That Playa album has to be one of the most overlooked R&B albums ever made.”

If the first episode is any indication, Season 4 of The Almanac Of Rap Podcast will be one for the books.

OkayPlayer’s ‘The Almanac Of Rap’ Podcast Returns For A New Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com