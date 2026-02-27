Close
News

Feds Intend To Introduce Lyrics As Evidence In Yella Beezy Murder Case

Federal prosecutors are preparing to present evidence that could significantly impact Yella Beezy’s ongoing capital murder case.

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Yella Beezy mugshot
Source: Collin County PD / Collin County PD

Federal prosecutors are preparing to present evidence that could significantly impact Yella Beezy’s ongoing capital murder case.

New developments have emerged in the Dallas rapper’s legal battle, as the feds allege he played a significant role in the 2020 death of fellow Dallas artist Mo3. The two rappers reportedly had a long-standing beef, which prosecutors suggest may have been connected to the fatal incident.

Mo3 was shot and killed in broad daylight in November 2020 while driving on a Dallas highway, according to authorities. Police said an unidentified gunman opened fire on his vehicle, causing it to crash before chasing him on foot and fatally shooting him.

Yella Beezy, who has been linked to Mo3’s murder, is currently on house arrest and facing a capital murder charge. In recent court filings, prosecutors state they plan to introduce Beezy’s lyrics and social media posts as evidence, alleging they point to involvement in M0’s death as well as the 2020 shooting of Boosie Badazz.

Days after Mo3’s death, Boosie traveled to Dallas to pay his respects to his friend and was later shot in the leg, according to reports.

Prosecutors have also accused Beezy of hiring Dontrell White in connection with the highway shooting that left Mo3 dead. Beezy has denied any involvement in either shooting. His legal team has requested that his trial be pushed back to Feb. 2 following the passing of his mother.

Feds Intend To Introduce Lyrics As Evidence In Yella Beezy Murder Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    coco jones and megan thee stallion at roberto cavalli milan paris fashion week

    Megan Thee Stallion, Olandria Carthen And Coco Jones Turn Heads At Roberto Cavalli

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Carnival Season 2026 stunners

    Feathered Royalty, Act Accordingly! A Gallery Of Flawlessly Feathered Fine Tings Who Set Di Road ABLAZE During Carnival Season 2026

    Bossip
    2026 NFL Scouting Combine

    Recapping Chris Ballard 2026 Combine Press Conference

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Passes Away

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close