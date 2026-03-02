Close
News

Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

According to newly filed court records, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rescheduled the Chicago rapper’s trial for Aug. 20, 2026.

Published on March 2, 2026
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial has been delayed once again and now has a new start date.

The delay follows requests from several co-defendants seeking to have their cases severed from Durk’s. Judge Fitzgerald denied those motions, ruling that defendants accused of participating in the same crime should be tried together.

Smurk has been denied bail since his arrest in October 2024. Prosecutors allege he hired a shooter to target Quando Rondo, an incident that resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin in April but was postponed due to the complexity of the case involving multiple defendants. In January, reports also claimed the OTF rapper was allegedly found with an Apple Watch in his cell.

Since being locked up, Durk has remained largely silent publicly and has released only one project. His album Deep Thoughts dropped in October 2024 and featured appearances from Lil Baby, Future, and Jhené Aiko, with standout tracks including “Turn Up A Notch” and “Can’t Hide It.”

The case remains in limbo as prosecutors and defense attorneys prepare for what is expected to be a closely watched trial.

Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August was originally published on hiphopwired.com

