Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

Supacell' Actor Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, had his sentenced handed down to him this week in London for the hit-and-run death of Yubin Tamang.

Published on March 4, 2026
Ghetts, a British rapper, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in London in the matter of the hit-and-run death of Yubin Tamang. Ghetts, who also acted in the Netflix sci-fi show Supacell, pleaded guilty to hitting Tamang last October after having alcoholic drinks before the incident.

The Guardian reports that Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, was sentenced on Tuesday (March 3) at the Old Bailey. Along with the 12-year sentence, Clarke-Samuel, 41, will be restricted from driving for 17 years.

Tamang, 20 at the time of his passing, was a student in London from Nepal, and his mother delivered a statment to the court in tears, which was aimed at Clarke-Samuel.

Sharmila Tamang, said, “My son had come for studies to this place but, because of somebody’s mistakes, he has died at a very small age. Yubin was our only child. My son had come for his studies to the UK saying the UK had the best degree in the world. But on his way back from his work this happened and he lost his life.”

According to the outlet, Clarke-Samuel was out for a night of drinking in October of last year. After leaving the Omi Lounge in Central London, Clarke-Samuel was behind the wheels of his BMV and drove at excessive speeds and ignored traffic signals, according to accounts.

Clarke-Samuel vacated the scene, but police were able to locate him at his home and confronted him about the matter. Clarke-Samuel admitted guilt and handed himself over to the authorities.

Photo: Getty

