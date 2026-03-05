Close
Jalen Rose Approves Of Rainey Ovalle's "Jalen Invasion" Song

Rainey Ovalle delivered the hilarious "Jalen Invasion" track naming NBA players with the first name, prompting Jalen Rose to respond.

Published on March 5, 2026
Joe And Jada Live Podcast Recording In Celebration Of Prime Video McDonald's All American Games Documentary Meal Ticket

Jalen Rose, a former college and NBA star, is sharing in a viral moment online with the release of Rainey Ovalle’s hilarious and catchy “Jalen Invasion” track. Taking to social media, Jalen Rose gave props to Ovalle’s track as only he could.

Jalen Rose, 53, might be the most notable Jalen from the NBA, and the retired hoops player and current broadcaster enjoyed a fruitful career. It must be said that there are quite a few players that share Rose’s first name, and Ovalle’s two-verse smash eloquently highlights the fact.

Rose shared a reaction video with his image superimposed over Ovalle’s original video, enthusiastically enjoying the moment. In the caption, Rose wrote, “The JaleNBA!” I like that!” and mentioned Ovalle’s account in the tweet.

Rose also quote-tweeted Ovalle’s video post on X, writing, “Me watching another one get drafted.”

In the midst of the hype around the track, Ovalle expressed appreciation for the public response to “Jalen Invasion” and broke down how he constructed the song on his Instagram account.

Ovalle created the beat himself, used an out-of-date microphone, and recorded the video on his smartphone. Ovalle also showed off all the programs he used to create the song and ended his post with a salvo aimed at AI.

“I just wanna send the message that you don’t need to choose efficiency over ethics. #SayNo to GenerativeAI. And don’t wear yourself out because of some made up “consistency” argument,” Ovalle wrote in his IG caption.

Amen to that.

Check out Rainey Ovalle’s post and the “Jalen Invasion” track below.

Photo: Getty

Jalen Rose Approves Of Rainey Ovalle's "Jalen Invasion" Song was originally published on hiphopwired.com

