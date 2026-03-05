Close
Lil Yachty Shares His Personal SoundCloud Mount Rushmore

Lil Yachty recently shared his personal SoundCloud Mount Rushmore, naming the artists he believes defined the platform’s golden era.

Published on March 5, 2026
WWE - Survivor Series
Source: WWE / Getty

During an interview with Bootleg Kev, the Atlanta rapper reflected on the early days of the SoundCloud rap wave, a time when fans constantly discovered new music from emerging artists on the platform. According to Boat, a handful of names stand out as the era’s biggest names.

“In my opinion, I always said it was me, Uzi, X [XXXTentacion] like we’re talking actual SoundCloud. In my opinion, I’ll probably get some flak for this, but I’d say Lil Tracy. Oh, and Carti. I think my Rushmore is me, Uzi, Carti, X, and Lil Peep.”

Yachty’s list included himself alongside Lil Uzi Vert, XXXTENTACION, Playboi Carti, and Lil Peep, artists widely credited with shaping the SoundCloud movement during the mid-2010’s.

Some fans quickly questioned how Juice WRLD was left off, but he explains that the late star popped off slightly after his initial SoundCloud wave.:

Juice really wasn’t a part of our era. He came after us. I remember in that era, X was going crazy. I think I remember Tay-K was going crazy, I think Tay-K would’ve been huge had his situation.”

Yatchy still acknowledged Juice’s impact, noting that he became one of the platform’s biggest stars even if he arrived after the original wave. He also gave props to Tay-K, who was gaining momentum during that period before legal issues halted his rise.

Lil Yachty Shares His SoundCloud Mount Rushmore, Leaves Juice WRLD Off was originally published on hiphopwired.com

