T.I. Fires Back With Another Diss Track After 50 Cent Appears To Take Shot On Power Theme Song

Here we are again, T.I. has dropped yet another diss track aimed at 50 Cent.

On the new Power theme song, one line had fans thinking 50 may have taken a shot at the Harris family, rapping, “Your daddy made your momma eat every box in Atlanta.”

Outside of that alleged jab, most of his shots at TIP came through social media, where he’s been trolling the Atlanta rapper, his wife, and even his kids.

What seems to have pushed the King of the South over the edge was 50 teasing the idea of a “Surviving T.I. &Tiny” documentary. According to Fif, he plans to bring TIP’s alleged past to light on the big screen.

“Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming. I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour, they’re gonna ask about your sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person.”

Making heavy accusations, but TIP clearly isn’t backing down. In response to the documentary, T.I. fired back with another diss track, posting a snippet on social media along with a caption that takes more shots at 50.

“Drop whatever you choose, just please keep showind da world you a H*e!!! #OnClay & you still ain’t telling us why you in 4K d*ck pulling with the smile of a sissy???? Pandora’s box is ajar sir… Good luck FN you suck. P.S. Me & mine till the end of time issa “Truama Bond”!!!”

At this point, the war of words between T.I. and 50 Cent doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. Check out the full diss record below.

