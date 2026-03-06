Close
News

Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks Arrested On DUI Charges

Phoenix Suns' Dillion Brooks Arrested On DUI Charges

Dillon Brooks, a member of the Phoenix Suns, was arrested early Friday morning (May 6) and has been away from the team as he nurses an injury.

Published on March 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dillon Brooks Mugshot

Dillon Brooks, a member of the Phoenix Suns, was arrested early Friday morning (May 6) on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to developing reports, Dillon Brooks was booked on the charges and released shortly after his arrest.

TMZ Sports broke the news that Dillon Brooks, 30, was arrested in the city of Scottsdale around 1:30 am local time. It wasn’t reported by the outlet what Brooks registered on the blood alcohol limit, nor if he took a breathalyzer or field test.

What is known is that Brooks was released around two hours later, according to a local outlet, ABC 15. The outlet also added that the city prosecutor is currently weighing whether or not to charge Brooks.

Brooks is a new member of the Suns, and in his first year with the team, he has established himself by hitting a career-high mark in scoring at 20.9 points per game. Brooks is also known as a fiery defender and sometimes enforcer, and that reputation has followed him throughout his NBA career.

Brooks is expected to return to the Phoenix Suns this season after suffering a fractured hand some weeks ago. The Suns are currently ranked seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 35-27.

Photo: Scottsdale Police Department

Phoenix Suns' Dillion Brooks Arrested On DUI Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

    Cardi's Cameos: Here Are All Of The Celebs Who’ve Blessed Belcalis With Appearances On The Little Miss Drama Tour

    Bossip
    Chloé - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

    Oprah & Gayle King Serve Major Rich Auntie Goals At Paris Fashion Week - And We Love That For Them

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    2026 NFL Offseason Tracker | Trades, Free-Agency, & Cuts For All Teams

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    The Buzz

    RHOA - Some New Peaches Are Coming For Season 17

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close