Close
News

Trump Mobile Misses Mobile World Congress Appearance

Billed as the largest global showcase in the mobile world, the lack of presence from the Trump Mobile brand raises questions.

Published on March 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump Mobile

Trump Mobile, announced by President Donald Trump in 2025, ushered forth a promise to deliver the T1 smartphone with the promise of competing with major manufacturers. At this year’s Mobile World Congress, Trump Mobile was curiously not present, despite other United States-based carriers hosting installations at the event.

The Verge reporter Dominic Preston attended the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona for the outlet, taking note of the fact that the Trump Mobile brand was absent from the festivities. The outlet did note that major national carriers such as T-Mobile and AT&T were on hand at the event.

Beyond the aforementioned brands, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Honor all had booths and showcases for their devices. Preston previously reported that the company also skipped the most recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Nevada, which is the largest event of its type stateside.

There hasn’t been any word from President Trump explaining why the T1, which is slated for release in a few weeks, didn’t make the cut for the Mobile World Congress. It also appears that early investors could see the device as early as this month, even though it was scheduled for release last summer.

Considering a reporter from The Verge had issues getting a SIM card from Trump’s mobile company late last year, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to expect further delays for the T1’s release.

As it stands, Trump Mobile and its device plans remain a mystery.

Photo: Trump Mobile/T1

Trump Mobile Misses Mobile World Congress Appearance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

    Cardi's Cameos: Here Are All Of The Celebs Who’ve Blessed Belcalis With Appearances On The Little Miss Drama Tour

    Bossip
    Chloé - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

    Oprah & Gayle King Serve Major Rich Auntie Goals At Paris Fashion Week - And We Love That For Them

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    2026 NFL Offseason Tracker | Trades, Free-Agency, & Cuts For All Teams

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    The Buzz

    RHOA - Some New Peaches Are Coming For Season 17

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close