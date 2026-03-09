Close
Rihanna's Beverly Hills Home Hit With Gunfire, Suspect Arrested

According to reports, Rihanna was home when the shooting attack occurred, and police swiftly apprehended the suspect.

Published on March 9, 2026
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 8, 2026

Rihanna was uninjured after a shooting incident took place over the week involving her Beverly Hills home. With details still developing, police swiftly apprehended the suspect connected to the shooting, discovering an assault rifle and casings in the woman’s car.

The Los Angeles Times reports that, via sources close to the outlet, the unnamed suspect reportedly carried out the crime in a Tesla automobile that authorities followed to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks. During a search, police uncovered an assault rifle and seven casings.

The Los Angeles Police Department has yet to announce a motive, but what is known is that the 30-year-old female suspect allegedly opened fire at the front gate of Rihanna’s residence around 1:21 pm local time. The reported damage included rounds hitting a parked RV outside the home, and a round penetrating a wall of the residence itself.

It isn’t known if Rihanna, or if her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their three children were home during the shooting.

This isn’t the first time the Barbadian superstar’s home life has been disturbed. In 2018, a fan broke into the singer and businesswoman’s Hollywood Hills home, taking up residence for 12 hours before an assistant discovered the man and alerted police.

Photo: Getty

Rihanna's Beverly Hills Home Hit With Gunfire, Suspect Arrested was originally published on hiphopwired.com

