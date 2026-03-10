Close
News

Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

When HOV texts you it shouldn't end up in the timeline.

Published on March 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Michael Eric Dyson is walking back a moment that probably should have stayed private. The author and cultural critic has now publicly apologized to JAY-Z for speaking on a personal text exchange between the two.

As per Complex, Dyson admitted that he crossed a line by discussing a private conversation he had with the Roc Nation boss. The original issue stemmed from Dyson revealing that Jay-Z disagreed with his comparison of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” to Donald Trump’s political identity. According to Dyson, Hov felt the comparison was off because one is a politician and the other is a rapper operating within the culture of lyrical combat.

Related Stories

After sitting with that, Dyson realized he had done exactly what once upset him when Kanye West publicly shared a private exchange between them years ago. In a recent video, he acknowledged that while he didn’t post screenshots, he still aired out something that was meant to remain between him and Jay. He went on to offer a direct apology, saying he mischaracterized Jay-Z’s position and should have never made the exchange public in the first place.

The moment also gave a rare glimpse into the type of relationship Dyson and Jay-Z have maintained over the years. Dyson explained that the two have been in communication for more than two decades, often talking about everything from politics to movies to culture at large. That history is exactly why he now seems to feel the need to clean it up publicly.

At the heart of the issue is a larger conversation about how quickly private dialogue can become public content. In today’s attention economy, even intellectual disagreements between two Black public figures can instantly turn into debate fodder once they hit the timeline. Dyson seems to understand that now, especially given how nuanced Jay-Z’s point actually was once he revisited it.

For his part, Jay-Z has not publicly responded to the apology. But Dyson’s backtrack makes it clear that even in an era where everyone overshares, some conversations are still supposed to stay between the people having them. You can see Michael Eric Dyson walk it back below.

Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    NFL: NOV 20 Eagles at Colts

    Colts Need New Starting Right Tackle As Braden Smith Departs

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Houston Rodeo darlins 2026

    Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Heapin’ Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

    Bossip
    Jean Paul Gaultier - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

    Thinking Of Going Pixie? Check Out Justine Skye At Paris Fashion Week

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    The Buzz

    DOJ Released The Epstein Files. But Not All Of Them

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close